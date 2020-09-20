US Open golf final leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau has won the US Open, claiming his first major championship with a six-shot victory at Winged Foot.

The American romped to victory as final-round partner Matthew Wolff faded. DeChambeau carded a three-under 67 to finish at six-under, while Wolf shot a five-over 75 to close at even par.

DeChambeau threw his fists in the air after sinking his winning putt, a tidy par save, to complete a final round featuring just one bogey. He had trailed Wolff by two shots heading into the final round.

DeChambeau wins US Open

DeChambeau, 27, was the only man to finish under par at the notoriously difficult course and his final round was highlighted by a 40-foot eagle putt on the ninth hole. Australian Geoff Ogilvy was the last US Open winner crowned at Winged Foot, in 2006.

DeChambeau has become a controversial figure in golf, for a raft of reasons.

Bryson DeChambeau plays an iron shot during the final round of the US Open at Winged Foot. (AP)

He became known as the ‘Mad Scientist’ for opting to play with irons that are all the same length, the length of a seven-iron, to ensure an identical swing on each shot.

He underwent a dramatic physical transformation during golf’s COVID-19 hiatus, gaining 9kg of muscle in just three months via extreme diet and training changes. He has gained about 18kg since leaving college in 2015 and has gained extraordinary length off the tee.

DeChambeau has been dogged by a reputation for slow play, due to the extreme consideration he gives to each shot before striking.

The big Texan also made waves this year by chastising a cameraman for filming him after a poor bunker shot, curiously claiming that he deserved privacy during bad moments on course.

