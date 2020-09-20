Twins’ Donaldson rips umps over accountability By

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is still seething over his ejection at home plate in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

During a video call with reporters Saturday, Donaldson said MLB umpires lacked accountability and didn’t care about the game.

“Whether those pitches go my way or the pitcher’s way, whatever that may be, the umpire consistently isn’t doing their job correctly. That’s affecting our careers, that’s affecting our success,” Donaldson said. “At the end of the day, there’s no reprimand, no accountability for the guys that are making the decision.”

Donaldson was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate following a sixth-inning home run in Thursday’s game. After a debate over a questionable strike call by home-plate umpire Dan Bellino, Donaldson then hit the next pitch for a home run to left field off White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

As he approached home, Donaldson swiped his foot across the dirt before dragging it over the plate. Bellino’s ejection was immediate, but Donaldson then backtracked to step on the plate again and drag more dirt for the umpire to clean.

While the incident earned an ejection, Donaldson said he had not been contacted about any further repercussions from MLB. If he is contacted, Donaldson said he will “be as vocal as I want to about the certain individual that this was about.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who came out to support Donaldson when he began questioning Bellino over a strike call immediately before the home run, said he understands the frustration.

“He knows we need him out there, and I think he acknowledges that,” Baldelli said. “He also knows that he was beyond frustrated with what was going on out on the field, and frankly didn’t and doesn’t feel like there’s much that can be done about it, and that angers him and frustrates him. (It’s) something that I don’t know if, bigger picture, he is totally regretful for.”

Does Donaldson regret it?

“I think I nailed it, actually,” Donaldson said.

