Trump Seeks to Turn Israeli-Arab Accords Into Campaign Gains

WASHINGTON — When President Trump presided over a grandiose White House signing ceremony for new accords between Israel and two Arab states last week, his re-election campaign wasted little cashing in.

Two days after the event, his campaign released a slick, 30-second ad featuring footage from the ceremony and depicting Mr. Trump as a heroic peacemaker for bringing Israel into normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“They said it couldn’t be done. But President Trump did it,” a narrator declares in the dramatic tones heard in Hollywood blockbuster previews. “The first Middle East peace agreement in decades.”

In an election dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest and now a Supreme Court vacancy, the president’s Middle East deal has already faded into the endless news cycle. But the ad is the latest sign that however much Mr. Trump might value his diplomacy for its potential to reshape the region, his campaign also sees a potent political message that may not be top of mind for most voters but could move a handful of the right ones in the right places.