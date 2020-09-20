Tom Brady not satisfied with Bucs’ performance in Week 2 win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a bit sharper in their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, but Tom Brady still wants to see much more from his offense.

Brady said after his team’s 31-17 win that the offense was “a little bit better” compared to Week 1, but was not where he wanted it.

“It was a little bit better,” Brady said, via Matt Vautour of MassLive. “I think we still are a long way from where we need to be. We have the ability to make plays. I think consistency, dependability are going to be things that we really need. So we got to get back to work. Clock is ticking on next week so gonna get focused on next week’s game and try to be a lot better next week.”

Brady is famously exacting, so he’s not going to be happy with what he’s seen so far. The Buccaneers were actually outgained by the Panthers, and Tampa Bay posted a rather pedestrian 339 total yards. Brady himself went 23/35 for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Much was made of coach Bruce Arians publicly criticizing Brady’s Week 1 performance, as well as Brady’s response to it. This is a reminder that Brady probably holds himself to the same standards. A win isn’t good enough — he wants an offense that is good enough to win a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers aren’t there yet.