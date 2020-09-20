The emergence of cryptocurrency hedge funds By Cointelegraph

The emergence of cryptocurrency hedge funds



I started exploring first in 2012 and, still today, I am fascinated by the opportunities and future potential digital assets pose as an emerging alternative asset class.

One of the most relevant recent developments, which is often not covered, is the emergence of crypto hedge funds. Compared to the early days of crypto assets, when there were mainly private investors or traders in the space, a massive inflow of professionals entering the market has begun with the emergence of crypto hedge funds.

Marc P. Bernegger founded his first online company in 1999, followed by several tech companies, which he later sold. He got into Bitcoin early in 2012 and has been involved in digital assets ever since. He is a board member at Crypto Finance AG and the Swiss Blockchain Federation, and he is a co-founder of the Crypto ­Finance Conference in St. Moritz. Marc is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s Expert Network for blockchain and the digital economy.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph