The battle between DeFi, CeFi and the old guard By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

The battle between DeFi, CeFi and the old guard

We aren’t taught real economics in school. We learn, instead, voodoo economics. For example, rarely — if ever — do professors present us with the valuable insights highlighted by the Austrian school of economics.

Individuals, therefore, need to break their conditioning to understand how the financial world works. The truth of how the financial system was built, how it works, who controls it, and so on is a whole new world to them.

Raoul Milhado is the CEO of Elitium. He has been building businesses from the ground up for the last 10+ years and has been working hard on building a brand that lays the foundation of capitalizing on the evergrowing crypto industry by introducing new-age investment possibilities that would let clients explore a life of luxury they never thought possible. He is actively working on expanding the new digital economy to help others live a life of independence, value and growth.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR