Storm’s Josh Addo Car rocked by family tragedy

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr has revealed he was hit with a family tragedy in the lead up to Melbourne’s big win over the Wests Tigers on Saturday.

The Storm on the weekend wore black armbands to honour Addo-Carr’s aunty June, who tragically took her own life.

Addo-Carr produced two tries on the night and paid special tribute during both of his scoring efforts by kissing his wrist which had ‘Aunty June’ written on it.

“I lost a close family friend, my aunty yesterday through suicide,” Addo-Carr told reporters after the match.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

“It’s pretty tough at the moment.

“The whole reason I want to move to Sydney is for my family.

“To hear that another loved one has gone so soon is pretty upsetting. My family is going through a tough time at the moment.

The 25-year-old last year sadly lost his uncle Wally, a former Indigenous boxer inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame, to stomach cancer.

Addo-Carr said he held a special bond with his aunt who he often lived with during the difficult times growing up.

“I used to live with her back in the day when times were tough,” he said.

“I had Aunty June written on my wrist. I wanted to show my support back home to my family who are going through a tough time.”

The Fox turns on the jets

Addo-Carr, who is expected to be released by the Melbourne Storm on compassionate grounds, has made it known on a number of occasions that his desire to leave the club and move back to Sydney is strictly due to family concerns.

The Wests Tigers are considered front runners to land the speedster’s signature but Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said the club won’t allow Addo-Carr to leave unless they receive something in return.

“Obviously the Tigers want him under certain a situation and we want something in return so that hasn’t been settled yet,” Bellamy said after the match.

“If it doesn’t get settled probably this week we’ll put it off until the end of our season.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want that as a distraction during the finals, so if it doesn’t get sorted next week we’ll leave it until the end of the season.”