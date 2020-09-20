Small Bitcoin addresses plunge to 4-month low, but is this bearish? By Cointelegraph

Small Bitcoin addresses plunge to 4-month low, but is this bearish?
The number of (BTC) addresses holding 1 BTC plummeted to a four-month low on Sep. 20, according to the data from Glassnode. But it is premature to suggest that it is a bearish sign for the top cryptocurrency.
The noticeable decline in small Bitcoin addresses coincides with the explosive expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
