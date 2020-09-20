Shweta Singh Kirti overwhelmed after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s statue



Shweta Singh Kirti is the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister. She has been at the centre of the whole #Justice4SSR campaign. There are several people across the world who have become attached to this campaign emotionally and are doing all they can to promote the need for justice. However, apart from the whole chaos around the case, one thing which has come as a breath of fresh air is the news of a sculptor who has made a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput.



Pictures and videos of the same have gone viral online. Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media today to post a video of the artist creating the wax statue and captioned it as, “Felt as if Bhai came alive! Thank You…”

Take a look!