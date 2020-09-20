See Every Look From The Remote Show

The range was wiiiiiiide.
As promised, the 2020 Emmys featured a very wide range of looks. There was glam. There was loungewear. There was Gabrielle Union in a robe. Needless to say, it was one of the most memorable collections of award show attire we’ve seen. Below, take a look at all of the mostly remote looks.
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier
Regina King in Schiaparelli
And a Breonna Taylor t-shirt
Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers
Catherine O’Hara in Valentino
Issa Rae in Sergio Hudson
Anthony Anderson and Sterling K. Brown
Laverne Cox in AZZI & OSTA
Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer
Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton
Watch this space for more looks as the night goes by!
