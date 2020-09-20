See Every Look From The Remote Show

The range was wiiiiiiide.

As promised, the 2020 Emmys featured a very wide range of looks. There was glam. There was loungewear. There was Gabrielle Union in a robe. Needless to say, it was one of the most memorable collections of award show attire we’ve seen. Below, take a look at all of the mostly remote looks.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier

Regina King in Schiaparelli

And a Breonna Taylor t-shirt

Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers

Catherine O’Hara in Valentino

Issa Rae in Sergio Hudson

Anthony Anderson and Sterling K. Brown

Laverne Cox in AZZI & OSTA

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer

Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton

Watch this space for more looks as the night goes by!

