Second national lockdown possible By

© . British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting
LONDON () – British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday a second national lockdown was one possible step to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but it was not what he wanted to happened.
“If everybody follows the rules then we can avoid further national lockdowns, but we, of course, have to be prepared to take action if that’s what’s necessary,” Hancock told the BBC.
“I don’t rule it out, I don’t want to see it.”
