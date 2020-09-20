Scramble to trace Sydney taxi driver’s movements as NSW records two new cases, one death

NSW Health confirmed today the 13 Cabs driver had been infectious while working during nine different shifts on the days of September 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The driver is known to have travelled around the suburbs of Moorebank, Bankstown, Chipping Norton, Liverpool, Lidcombe, Warwick Farm and Milperra.

He also visited Mama Wok’s Yum Cha in Macarthur Square at Campbelltown and Campbelltown Golb Club on September 16.

Public health alerts have been issued for the Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servicemen’s Club and Carlo’s Italian Restaurant after it was revealed the man had taken a trip to the NSW South Coast on September 12.

Another alert has been handed out for Bannister’s Rooftop Bar and Grill at Mollymook for September 13.

Anyone who may have been at those locations on those days for at least an hour have been urged to immediately be tested and self-isolate for a fortnight.



It comes as NSW today recorded two new cases of COVID-19 in the past hours to 8pm.

Of the new cases, one is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine and the other believed to be the taxi driver.

Tragically one more person has died of the virus, a man aged in his 70s linked to the Sydney CBD cluster, taking NSW’s toll to 55.

There are 78 people currently being treated in hospital with the virus in NSW.

Latest NSW death a man in his 70s

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that the latest coronavirus death in the state is a man in his early 70s.

Speaking ahead of a bushfire preparation campaign, Ms Berejiklian said the man caught the virus from one of the clusters that emerged in Sydney’s CBD.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the latest death was a man in his early 70s. ()

“We had over 13,500 tests and we do see a bit of a dip on the weekend, so can I please ask everybody to come forward and get tested even today, don’t wait until tomorrow,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Please come forward today.

“But I also want to extend our deepest condolences to a man in his early 70s who unfortunately passed away at Royal North Shore Hospital yesterday.”

