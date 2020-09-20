‘Schitt’s Creek’ wins Emmy award for best comedy series By

© . Eugene Levy arrives on the red carpet at the 7th annual Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Canada
() – “Schitt’s Creek,” a Canadian series about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel in a small town, won the Emmy Award for best comedy on Sunday.
The series picked up seven statuettes at the ceremony, including all four comedy acting awards for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.
