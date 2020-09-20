‘Schitt’s Creek’ wins Emmy award for best comedy series By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Eugene Levy arrives on the red carpet at the 7th annual Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Canada

2/2

() – “Schitt’s Creek,” a Canadian series about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel in a small town, won the Emmy Award for best comedy on Sunday.

The series picked up seven statuettes at the ceremony, including all four comedy acting awards for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR