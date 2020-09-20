‘Schitt’s Creek’ Officially Swiping the Comedy Categories

WENN

The fan-favorite sitcom wins big at the award-giving event as it is announced as the best drama series with Catherine O’Hara taking home the trophy for best actress on a comedy series.

The 2020 Emmy Awards is finally here! Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the award-giving event went virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic as it took place on Sunday, September 20. The night saw the ceremony honoring artists in TV industry.

Catherine O’Hara was named as the first actor to receive a trophy, winning best actress in a comedy series thanks to her portrayal of the wacky matriarch on “Schitt’s Creek“. This marked her first Emmy win since 1982. Her co-star Eugene Levy also earned his first Emmy in 40 years after being announced as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as video rental mogul-turned-motel owner Johnny Rose on the series.

“Schitt’s Creek” continued to prove itself as fan-favorite comedy series as Daniel Levy joined in the list of winners at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The David Rose depicter on the CBC sitcom won Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “This has been the greatest experience of my life,” he said of winning the award.

Also receiving honor at the virtual event was actress Anne Murphy who was named as the winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. She edged out fellow nominees such as Betty Gilpin (“GLOW“), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place“), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure“), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“), Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live“) and Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”).

In addition to best supporting actor, Levy won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for “Schitt’s Creek”. He shared the latter honor with Andrew Cividino. The series also took home one of the biggest awards that night as it was announced as the winner of Outstanding Comedy Series, officially swiping the comedy categories at this year’s Emmys.