Schitt’s Creek Just Swept the 2020 Emmys: Yasss, David!

Daniel Levy then asked his father, co-star and co-creator Eugene Levy to hop in do say “the fun stuff,” which included being his ridiculously charming and delightful self and showering his son with love.

“I also want to thank once again this young man,” he said, “who took our fish out of water story man about the Rose family and transformed into a story about celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of academy.” No, we’re not crying, a branch just fell in our eye while we were chopping onions, OK?!

In total, Schitt’s Creek won nine Emmys this year, setting a new record for most wins in a single year for a comedy series.