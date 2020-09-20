Schitt’s Creek 2020 Emmy Awards

Time to pour some Herb Ertlinger fruit wine.
In order to celebrate their 15 nominations, the cast and select team members got tested for COVID-19 and then isolated, so they could celebrate together.
And good thing, because Schitt’s Creek just set a record for the most wins by a single comedy series in the same season.
That’s right, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, AND Annie Murphy took home Emmys tonight for Best Leading Actress, Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Alongside their four acting wins, Schitt’s Creek also won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing, Directing, and Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.
Basically, 2020 belonged to the Rose family and everyone, like myself, just can’t contain their excitement. Here’s some of the best reactions to Schitt’s Creek cleaning up at the Emmy Awards:
Congrats again, Schitt’s Creek. You deserve the world. ❤️
