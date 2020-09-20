Schitt’s Creek 2020 Emmy Awards

Bradley Lamb
Time to pour some Herb Ertlinger fruit wine.

In order to celebrate their 15 nominations, the cast and select team members got tested for COVID-19 and then isolated, so they could celebrate together.

And good thing, because Schitt’s Creek just set a record for the most wins by a single comedy series in the same season.


It also became the first comedy series to sweep all four major acting categories in a single season.

That’s right, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, AND Annie Murphy took home Emmys tonight for Best Leading Actress, Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Alongside their four acting wins, Schitt’s Creek also won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing, Directing, and Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

Basically, 2020 belonged to the Rose family and everyone, like myself, just can’t contain their excitement. Here’s some of the best reactions to Schitt’s Creek cleaning up at the Emmy Awards:


Congratulations #SchittsCreek for winning BEST COMEDY SERIES ‼️🥳 I love this show so much and am so happy for all of your successes!!! And yay @annefrances for your #Emmys win as well ‼️❤️ XoP

A full sweep for Schitts Creek but I’d like to individually shout out Annie Murphy who has been so underrated on the show and played Alexis’s journey to perfection #Emmys

I hope studios are throwing roles at 👑Catherine O'Hara. Whatever she wants to do, let her. And give her options of things she might not know she wants to do yet. #Emmys

I hope studios are throwing roles at 👑Catherine O’Hara. Whatever she wants to do, let her. And give her options of things she might not know she wants to do yet. #Emmys


Congrats again, Schitt’s Creek. You deserve the world. ❤️

