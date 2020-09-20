Saquon Barkley to have X-rays after suffering apparent knee injury vs. Bears

The injuries are adding up in Week 2 as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was carried off the field with an apparent right knee injury against the Chicago Bears.
Barkley suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. After being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Barkley grabbed his right knee and wasn’t able to put any pressure on his right leg. He was helped off the field with assistance from the training staff.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Barkley is being taken in for X-rays on his leg. The 23-year-old had four carries for 28 yards before exiting the game.
Barkley has been a centerpiece of the Giants’ offense since being drafted by the team second overall in 2018. As a rookie, he recorded a league-high 2,028 yards from scrimmage and earned a Pro Bowl selection.
During Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though, Barkley was held to just six rushing yards on 15 carries.
Barkley joins quite the list of players who have suffered injuries on Sunday. Nick Bosa, Drew Lock and Parris Campbell all are out after suffering various injuries in their Week 2 matchups.
