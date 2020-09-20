Saquon Barkley to have X-rays after suffering apparent knee injury vs. Bears

The injuries are adding up in Week 2 as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was carried off the field with an apparent right knee injury against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. After being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Barkley grabbed his right knee and wasn’t able to put any pressure on his right leg. He was helped off the field with assistance from the training staff.