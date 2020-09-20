Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants star leaves Bears game with knee injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Bears early in the second quarter with an apparent right knee injury. He had to be helped to New York’s sideline and was later carted to the locker room.

Barkley was in visible pain after he was tackled near the right sideline on a second-down run, the first play of the quarter. He was back in the game after previously stepping out for what appeared to be an arm injury.

The Giants later ruled Barkley out for the rest of the game. The team also announced he was undergoing x-rays on his knee and would be evaluated further on Monday.

Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is in his third NFL season after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He missed three games last season with a high ankle sprain.

This is a developing story that will be updated.