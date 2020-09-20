Russia’s new COVID cases above 6,000 for second day in a row By

Home Business Russia’s new COVID cases above 6,000 for second day in a row...

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along the street in Moscow

MOSCOW () – Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000, taking the national tally of infections to 1,103,399.

The country’s coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

