RuPaul Gets Political as He Accepts His Historic Win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ host urges fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential election and sends love to Black and brown queens as he breaks record with fifth consecutive win.

RuPaul broke records when he scooped the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the fifth year in a row at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (19Sep20).

The 59-year-old “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host took home the prize during the virtual ceremony, breaking the record for the most victories in the category’s 13-year history.

In his acceptance speech, the drag performer urged fans to get out and vote in the upcoming election, insisting, “Tonight the only political statement I want to make is this: love.”

“Love for our LGBT brother and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America. The time has come for you to vote for your lives.”

RuPaul ended his acceptance speech while dedicating the award to Chi Chi DeVayne – the season eight contestant who sadly died last month (Aug20) following a battle with pneumonia.

“I’d like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, Chi Chi DeVayne,” RuPaul said. “May you rest in power and perfection.”

RuPaul beat out fellow nominees Nicole Byer for “Nailed It!“, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman for “Making It“, the cast of “Shark Tank“, and the cast of “Queer Eye” for the prize.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won additional accolades at the Television Academy awards for outstanding casting, editing, contemporary hairstyling and make-up.

The finale of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday was a night of firsts as Eddie Murphy, Ron Cephas Jones, and Michael Jordan took home their first trophies each. Murphy was feted for his hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live“, Jordan for his sports docuseries “The Last Dance“, and Jones for “This Is Us“.