Rugby league news | Jason Costigan assaulted, former commentator turned politician

Former rugby league commentator turned politician Jason Costigan has been assaulted in the latest episode of a hate campaign leading up to next month’s Queensland election.

Costigan, who called the football for over a decade in the 1990s and 2000s in both Australia and New Zealand, was minding his own business eating his dinner at a Proserpine Hotel when an allegedly intoxicated patron attacked him on Friday night.

“It was a bit like Mark Geyer versus Wally Lewis in State of Origin,” Costigan, the member for Whitsunday, told Wide World of Sports.

“There was a lot of argy-bargy and yelling from him and when I turned my back, he shoved me in the kidneys.

“He was obviously trying to shake me up – and it worked.

“I immediately called the police but due to a lack of police resourcing up here they didn’t arrive until 90 minutes later.

“By then of course, the guy had bolted.”

Jason Costigan. (Facebook)

The incident comes two months after Costigan’s car was rammed in what he believes was a targeted attack.

“I’ve been told the guy who did it was reportedly released from prison the day before the attack,” Costigan said.

“Fortunately I wasn’t in the car at the time but the incident happened just 200 metres from Townsville Police Station. That’s how brazen these people are.

“The election is less than six weeks away and clearly I have a target on my back.”

If Costigan loses his seat, he could always return to calling the football.

“Without exaggerating, people ask me every week, ‘When are you coming back to work as a TV commentator – the game needs you’,” he said.