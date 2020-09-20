Rough Play or Bad Intentions? Orca Encounters Off Iberia Baffle Experts

The dark shapes briefly surfaced near the boat sailing in the darkness off the coast of northern Spain, then there was a thud, followed by an expletive in Spanish.

Orcas had rammed the hull of the Spanish boat, the Urki I, in the early hours of Monday, as the two-person crew tried to divert its course.

But the damage was done: The rudder was broken, and the Urki I had to be towed back to port by a boat from the Red Cross.

Over the past two months, orcas have damaged about a dozen pleasure boats off the Iberian Peninsula from the Strait of Gibraltar to the coast of Galicia, the most northerly point in Spain, baffling marine biologists and sailors.