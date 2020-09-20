Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones Make Emmys History

“To be honest with you, and I cheer up every time I think about it, that’s been the highlight of this whole journey, is to have my daughter following our footsteps and become successful, happy and healthy,” Ron continued. “That’s a parent’s dream. So, as a parent nothing could be finer, nothing.”

The This Is Us actor explained that even before Jasmine won an Emmy, he was elated to find out about her nomination.

“I’m always behind her and supporting her, and when we found out she was nominated, I was expressing to her that that’s the win in itself,” he recalled. “When your work gets acknowledged… the win is sort of an icing on the cake that keeps you humble and keeps you hungry and wanting to continue to do more work.”