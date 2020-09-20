Retiring Hawthorn captain Ben Stratton kicks first goal since 2010 in final match

Retiring Hawthorn captain Ben Stratton has provided one of the moments of the AFL season, kicking his first goal in a decade in his final match.

A defensive mainstay for the majority of his career, Stratton was moved up forward in the final quarter and was mobbed by his teammates after kicking only the second goal of his entire career.

It was the highlight of what was a relatively one-sided contest as the Hawks ran out 17. 6. (108) to 8. 9. (57) winners against the Gold Coast Suns at the Adelaide Oval.

The relatively easy shot from 15m out directly in front was met with an incredible response from veteran Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson who left to his feet on the boundary line.

Stratton is mobbed by his Hawks teammates after kicking his first goal since Round 19, 2010 (Getty)

“Eleven years apart, that goal. It’s been a long time,” Stratton told Fox Footy after the game.

“I just wanted the boys to put in a big effort. It’s been a rough season and obviously that’ll give them a bit of momentum next year. But I’m super proud of the group for the way they’ve handled this year and especially today.”

Stratton was joined on the scoreboard by fellow retiring premiership star Paul Puopolo, who kicked three goals in his final match, his first three-goal haul since 2016.

Clarkson was praised by Kangaroos great David King for his handling of the day and allowing two stalwarts of the club to go out on a high.

Stratton and fellow premiership great Paul Puopolo are chaired off by their teammates after the match (Getty)

“The family club – that’s what it is. Alastair Clarkson cares for these guys so much,” King said.

“Ben Stratton can’t stop smiling – what a moment. Well done, Alastair Clarkson.

“That is a special moment. In a football sense that’s love. That is two guys who’ve been through so much together.

“Alastair Clarkson, you just have to take your hat off to the way he’s handled these two players on the way out, because I think it’s the hardest thing in football to do – to exit your stars with class without any tension. And that’s what’s happened today.

“No one does it better than Hawthorn – no one. When they set their mind to respecting a couple of club champions, Alastair Clarkson comes to the party.”