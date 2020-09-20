Report: Giants fear Saquon Barkley has torn ACL

The New York Giants could be without Saquon Barkley for the remainder of the 2020 campaign, but that’s the worst-case scenario.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants fear that Barkley tore his ACL during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Barkley suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. After being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Barkley grabbed his right knee and wasn’t able to put any pressure on his right leg. He was helped off the field with assistance from the training staff.
The 23-year-old has been a centerpiece of the Giants offense since being drafted by the team second overall in 2018. As a rookie, he recorded a league-high 2,028 yards from scrimmage and earned a Pro Bowl selection.
