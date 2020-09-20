Regina King Takes Home Best Actress Award as ‘Watchmen’ Wins Best Limited Series

Instagram

More winners at the 2020 Emmy Awards are revealed. That night saw the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series going to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver“, besting “Daily Show with Trevor Noah“, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee“, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“.

Regina King, meanwhile, was presented with one of the biggest awards that night. The actress earned a trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Angela Abar/Sister Night on “Watchmen“. For the big night, the actress opted to honor Brionna Taylor as she wore a T-shirt with her face and name on it. The award wasn’t the only accolade that “Watchmen” earned as it won Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for Damon Lindeloff and Cord Jefferson.

As for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, the award went to Mark Ruffalo for his dual portrayal of twin brothers, one of whom has schizophrenia, on HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True“. The award marks the “Avengers: Endgame” actor’s first acting Emmy award. The 52-year-old accepted while sitting on a couch in a remote room in upstate New York, urging Americans to make use of their vote to “heal and honor and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people.”

Joining the list of the winners was Maria Schrader who took home the award for Outstanding Directing for Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for “Unorthodox“. As for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie, the award was presented to “Mrs. America” star Uzo Aduba thanks to her stunning portrayal of Shirley Chisholm.

Meanwhile, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joined co-star King among the winners after he snagged the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role on “Watchmen”. The cast and crew of “Watchmen” also had more reasons to celebrate after the show was named as the winner for coveted Outstanding Limited Series category at this year’s event.