Regina King Reveals the Gown She Would’ve Worn to the 2020 Emmy Awards

Ready, set… glam!

Regina King served lewks ahead of the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20. The Watchmen star shared all the details behind her royal blue dress by Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry.

During E! News’ Live From the Red Carpet, Regina explained she would’ve worn the eye-catching design if there was an in-person ceremony. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Emmys will be held virtually.

“A wonderful artist named James Anthony collaborated with my stylists Wayman and Micah,” she revealed over the decision to try to make the best out of the unique situation. “We just felt like this night wasn’t going to happen the way it normally happens and how could we still get involved and still have some excitement around it.”

The actress acknowledged that they took all the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and fun shooting, sharing, “We had taken COVID tests because we had just done a photo shoot before and we were like, ‘Let’s do it!'”

The actress’ statement-making gown featured larger-than-life sleeves, an explosion of jewel embellishments and a high-low silhouette. Complementing her outfit, Regina accessorized with diaphanous earrings by Bondeye Jewelry, gold rings by Established Jewelry and strappy heels by Stuart Weitzman.

The star’s over-the-top gown wasn’t the only thing to turn heads.