Red Sox fan breaks into Fenway Park during game against Yankees

Boston Red Sox fans certainly are something else, but it appears like one man is taking absurdity to the next level. The fan’s actions could be categorized as either dedication or absolute derangement.

During the top of the eighth inning at Fenway Park on Sunday, a Red Sox fan, who clearly misses watching his team from the ballpark, could be seen climbing around the camera well in center field. He then began shouting toward the players while holding up a hat.

Both teams got a kick out of the matter. The Yankees even were seen laughing at the fan from the dugout.