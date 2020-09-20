Ramy Youssef Emmys Hazmat Presenter Video

Updated 4 minutes ago. Posted 14 minutes ago

In case you missed it, tonight is the *biggest* night in television — aka the Emmys.

And this year the awards show is semi-remote, meaning the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel and a few presenters are live from the Los Angeles’ Staples Center…

…and everyone else is at home.


But Ramy star/creator and 2020 Emmy nominee, Ramy Youssef definitely just shared the most awk thing to happen tonight.

But first, some backstory: As the awards are announced, apparently, there are hazmat-clad presenters with Emmy awards at the nominees’ various locations — including Ramy’s — who give them the awards if they win.

Ramy was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, he unfortunately didn’t win.


ABC

Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino won Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, and Eugene Levy won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for their work on Schitt’s Creek.

But he was still in great spirits and shared this truly iconic video of the hazmat presenter and that almost-his Emmy statue leaving his home:

That hazmat-wearing presenter really said 👋.

So congrats, Ramy. You may not have won the Emmy, but you have indeed won the internet.

