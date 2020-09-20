Raiders Ricky Stuart tosses water bottle after Jack Wighton controversial sin-bin, Warriors

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was left fuming and his water bottle went flying after referee Chris Sutton sent his star five-eighth Jack Wighton to the sin-bin.

Following a string of penalties conceded by the Raiders, referee Sutton clearly felt enough was enough and sent Wighton to the sin-bin late in the first half of Canberra’s match with the Warriors.

The Raiders’ playmaker was penalised and called for offside after he rushed up off the defensive line to make a tackle as the Warriors were attacking from 10 metres out.

Stuart’s frustration in the coach’s box at the referee’s decision was captured by cameras, including the moment he let loose his water bottle, which went flying into the stands at GIO Stadium.

Ricky Stuart’s water bottle goes flying after Jack Wighton is sent to the sin bin (Fox)

“This is boiling over!” Panthers legend Greg Alexander told Fox Sports.

Commentator Andrew Voss added: “That is raw emotion from Ricky Stuart.”

However, replays would prove controversial, with the offside call to Wighton proving to be just a matter of inches.

Alexander said the offside looked “marginal” but conceded the sin-binning was due to the mounting penalties prior to the incident.

“If he was offside it was marginal,” Greg Alexander said in Fox Sports commentary.

“He burst off the line.

“It had more to do with the penalties they had just given away – three or four in a row.”

Raiders and Warriors get into scuffle

Former Bulldogs premiership-winner Braith Anasta said he didn’t believe Wighton deserved to go off for 10 minutes.

“A controversial decision in my eyes. I believe it didn’t warrant 10 in the bin,” he said on Fox Sports.

“If it was offside, it was only just. I don’t think it was deliberate.”

The Raiders would go on to win the match 26-14 over the Warriors.

The result for Canberra keeps their hopes alive of a top-four finish with one round to go before finals footy kicks off.