Queen Elizabeth strips disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of his honorary CBE

Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary CBE, a British order of chivalry.

The disgraced film producer is currently serving a 23-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of raping Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, in 2013 and of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

The announcement was made in the UK’s official public record, The Gazette.

“THE QUEEN has directed that the appointment of Harvey WEINSTEIN to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the notice read.

Weinstein received the honorary CBE in 2004 for his services to the British film industry — the award was “honorary” as he does not hold the citizenship of a Commonwealth country.

Over 100 women came forward in 2017, including several famous actresses, accusing the producer sexual misconduct.

It sparked the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment, which spread worldwide.

The removal of British orders of chivalry occurs when a recipient is considered to have brought the honours system into disrepute.

The honorary CBE was Weinstein’s last award of note to be withdrawn since allegations against him came to light.

He previously held numerous other distinctions that have since been stripped, including France’s Legion of Honour.