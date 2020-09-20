‘Proud’ Cheslin Kolbe stars as Toulouse hammer Ulster to qualify for Champions Cup semis

Cheslin Kolbe of Toulouse looks on during the European Champions Cup match against Gloucester at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse on 19 January 2020.

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe scored twice as Toulouse hammered Ulster 36-8 on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Kolbe dotted down twice in the first half before the floodgates opened as Antoine Dupont, Pita Ahki and Thomas Ramos crossed in the final half an hour of play.

The record four- champions will head to Exeter Chiefs after they overcame Northampton Saints 38-15 later in the day for the English Premiership leaders’ maiden semi-final appearance.

“Play-off games are about discipline and the team that wants it the most and sticks to their gameplan. I must give credit to the boys for doing just that, keeping it simple,” Kolbe told broadcaster France Televisions.

“Whenever there are opportunities for us to do things we have to make sure we use those opportunities, so I’m just proud of the boys,” he added.

Kolbe opened the scoring after just three minutes but with Ramos struggling with his kicking, Toulouse were unable to break down the obdurate Ulster defence.

Kolbe, however, touched down for a second try just before the break and second half tries from scrum-half Dupont, centre Ahki and full-back Ramos closed out a comfortable win.

John Cooney added a late consolation try for Ulster.

It is the 11th that four- champions Toulouse have reached this stage of European rugby’s top competition.

At Sandy Park, the Saints handed a first senior start to teenager Emmanuel Iyogun with four loose-head props out with injury.

Jacques Vermeulen touched down twice as Jack Maunder, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill scored for the hosts.

Teimana Harrison and Fraser Dingwall dotted down for the visitors.

In the other last four tie next weekend Racing 92 will host Saracens in six days’ after they overcame Clermont and Leinster on Saturday.