Priyanka Chopra Jonas may bag an Oscars 2021 nomination



Priyanka Chopra Jonas has, without doubt, created a place for herself not just in India but in Hollywood as well. She has always believed in achieving every dream she has dreamt and the actress goes charging towards it. PeeCee has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty like The White Tiger, Matrix 4, Citadel and more. However, according to the latest reports in a leading international portal, Priyanka might walk as a nominee at the Oscars 2021.

Well, this is massive news. The report states that Priyanka is one of the top contenders in the category of Best Supporting Actress for The White Tiger. The film has not been released yet but is set to stream online soon. The White Tiger also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav besides Priyanka and is directed by Ramin Bahrani. Well, we hope this prediction comes true.