Penn Badgley And Domino Kirke Welcomed A Baby Boy

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley are the proud parents of a baby boy!
Domino announced the exciting news earlier today on Instagram, alongside a photo outline of her placenta.
Domino, who’s a singer and licensed doula, revealed that she’s “40 days postpartum,” which means she gave birth on Aug. 11.
This is Domino and Penn’s first child together. Domino shared a sweet photo of their newborn sleeping alongside her and their pet.
The two met back in 2014 and married in February 2017 in a small courthouse wedding attended by Domino’s family, including her younger sisters, actors Jemima and Lola.
Congratulations to the happy couple and welcome to the world baby Badgley!
