Patriots vs. Seahawks live score, updates, highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton proved he could still dominate a bottom-tier team last weekend in a win over the Dolphins, but his matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday night should provide a better outlook on what to expect from him this season.

In his New England debut, Newton went 15 of 19 passing for 155 yards through air and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle’s defense presents a tougher test, not only for the former Panthers star but also for a restructured Patriots team moving on from the Tom Brady era.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are more secure in their ability to contend this year. They’re still in the heart of Russell Wilson’s fabulous run as their leader and are coming off a comfortable Week 1 win over the Falcons.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Patriots vs. Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 2 game.

MORE: Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Patriots vs. Seahawks score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Patriots7714
Seahawks707

Patriots vs. Seahawks live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

8:56 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. Cam Newton records his third rushing touchdown of the season. 14-7, New England.

End of first quarter: Patriots 7, Seahawks 7

8:48 p.m.: The Patriots leave their offense on the field on fourth-and-3 in field goal range. Newton finds N’Keal Harry over the middle for a first down, and an illegal hit moves New England even further downfield. Quandre Diggs has been ejected for the personal foul.

8:47 p.m.: Newton evades a potential sack on second down, then throws for a first down on third-and-7.

8:39 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Seahawks. Tyler Lockett snakes across the back of the end zone, and an on-the-move Wilson finds him with a perfect strike. 7-7.

8:34 p.m.: Wilson runs for 21 yards to move the Seahawks into the red zone.

8:26 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. Wilson throws a pick-six. Devin McCourty takes it to the house before shouting out running back James White, whose parents were in a car accident earlier Sunday. 7-0, New England.

8:23 p.m.: SNF is underway in Seattle.

Patriots vs. Seahawks start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 10 (Thur.)Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
 Sept. 13Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys 
Week 2Sept. 20Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Week 3Sept. 27New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4Oct. 4San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5Oct. 11Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6Oct. 18San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7Oct. 25Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8Nov. 1Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9Nov. 8Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10Nov. 15New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 11Nov. 22Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12Nov. 29Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13Dec. 6Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14Dec. 13Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15Dec. 20Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16Dec. 27Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 17Jan. 3TBD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR