Patriots running back James White’s father dies in crash, per reports

Patriots running back James White’s father, Tyrone, was killed in an automobile accident in South Florida Sunday, according to a report on Fox Sports 640 in South Florida.
White’s mother, Lisa, was also in the car and is in critical condition.
Tyrone White is a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department.
White was informed of the accident and was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks.
A Patriots captain and one of the most popular players on the team, White is one of the best receiving backs in the league.
It’s been a tragic week for the Patriots family, with the death of coach Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, last Monday and Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, losing her father, days later.
Upon hearing the news before the game, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted his support for White.
Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020