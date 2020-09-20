Patrick Dangerfield stars in forward role to spark Geelong to top four finish against Sydney

A game-breaking performance from Patrick Dangerfield has catapulted Geelong into a top-four spot after a mighty scare from a young Sydney Swans side.

After a quiet first half where he was almost unsighted, coach Chris Scott deployed his Brownlow Medallist out of the goalsquare in the second half of the Cats’ 10. 9. (69) to 9. 9. (63) win in the Gold Coast.

Dangerfield kicked two of his three goals in the final quarter, finishing with 14 disposals, five marks and four tackles in the win.

The Cats superstar also played a role in Geelong’s third goal of the final quarter, winning the free kick from which Brandan Parfitt kicked what proved to be the match-sealer.

Scott’s decision to send Dangerfield forward in the second half was lauded by the commentary team.

“An outstanding move from Chris Scott,” former Cats skipper Cameron Ling said on commentary for Seven.

“He identified that Dangerfield and a couple of others were not having good days in the middle of the ground and were well and truly off their best.

“He’s moved (Dangerfield) up forward … it’s been a really smart, controlled move.”

Geelong also enjoyed the return of Gary Ablett, who added 16 disposals and kicked a goal in his first match since leaving the hub to be with his family in Melbourne.