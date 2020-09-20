Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey suffers ankle injury vs. Bucs

The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 on the 2020 season after falling 31-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They’ll be looking for their first win of the campaign next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but things won’t look great if they’re without Christian McCaffrey.

The star running back suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bucs. He was initially listed as questionable and didn’t return for the remainder of the game.