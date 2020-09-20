Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey suffers ankle injury vs. Bucs

The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 on the 2020 season after falling 31-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They’ll be looking for their first win of the campaign next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but things won’t look great if they’re without Christian McCaffrey.
The star running back suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bucs. He was initially listed as questionable and didn’t return for the remainder of the game.
McCaffrey was seen on the sidelines getting his ankle taped following his second touchdown of the contest earlier in the fourth quarter.
The All-Pro running back finished the game with 59 yards rushing and added 29 yards receiving. Mike Davis took over for McCaffrey for the remainder of the game.
McCaffrey signed a massive four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers this offseason after a stellar 2019 campaign. Last season, the 24-year-old had 287 carries for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 116 receptions for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90