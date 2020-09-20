Offset Wanted Cardi To STOP MAKING ‘Thot Music’; Hated The Song WAP!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

finally has some real tea, on what was going on in Cardi and Offset’s marriage – and what ended up DESTROYING IT.

We spoke with two people close to Cardi, and they tell us that Offset was upset with Cardi’s image – he felt that she was making “thot” music, and was embarrassed by it – so he wanted her to stop.

Cardi’s friend explained, “Offset wanted Cardi to stop being so [vulgar] in her music. He wanted her to be all clean, but that’s not who Cardi is.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR