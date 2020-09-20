NRL news | Warriors coach Nathan Brown on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck future, All Blacks desire

It would be a “bonus” if Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was still playing for the Warriors next season, incoming coach Nathan Brown says, admitting that he’s uncertain about the superstar captain’s future.

Tuivasa-Sheck will reportedly consider a code switch to rugby union if there aren’t travel exemptions for the NRL next season, having been in Australia away from his family since the competition resumed in May.

Brown said that he believed that Tuivasa-Sheck was yet to make a decision and would seek an update soon from the gun fullback.

“I haven’t had any contact with Roger for a week or so but I’ll have a chat with him next week,” Brown told Triple M.

“Where it’s all at at the moment, I don’t 100 per cent know but there is a possibility Roger could be playing rugby league next year, which would obviously be a bonus for the club.

“But I also know Roger does have a desire to represent the All Blacks like many, many young Kiwi kids.”

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Getty)

Brown also opened up on the Warriors’ pursuit of departing Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake. The big prop has reportedly had a three-year, $2.5 million offer from New Zealand.

The club may cut short Adam Blair’s contract by one season, amid news that Penrith prop Jack Hetherington – a Warriors loan player this year – is also on their recruitment radar.

“He’s certainly an outstanding player, Addin,” Brown said.

“If you look at that position, the front-row position, he’s in the top echelon of players in the world.

“He’s certainly not only played some terrific footy for Manly but he’s been a big part of the Tongan success as well against Australia.

“So he’s certainly a player that fits the bill, not only for our club but for most clubs. When a player of Addin’s talent comes on the market, there’s always people looking to move players or do certain things, because they don’t come on the market every day.

“It’s very rare a player of that quality comes on the market at this time of year.

“He’s certainly a player who would not only help our squad but he’d help any squad, Addin, because he’s such a high-quality player and he’s only 24 so his best years are coming.”