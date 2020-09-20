NRL news | Paul Gallen’s NSW Blues State of Origin team for 2020 series, one club barred

NRL great PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on Nine’s 100 FOOTY% on Monday night, debating rugby league’s big issues alongside Phil Gould and James Bracey. Watch from 10.10pm AEST!

Obviously I’m heavily biased – but this year’s State of Origin series is at NSW’s mercy.

Most Queensland players will miss the finals, given how the Broncos, Titans and Cowboys have gone. Most NSW players will still be active in the upcoming big games.

And it just looks like it’s the Blues’ time.

The Maroons had their dynasty era, with that team full of superstars – which unfortunately overlapped with my career! Now, things have turned.

James Tedesco celebrates his series-winning try in State of Origin III last season. (Getty)

NSW play Tom Trbojevic, a superstar fullback, in the centres because James Tedesco is at No.1; the NRL’s best player and reigning Dally M Medallist.

Jack Wighton will also likely stay out of position in the centres this series because Luke Keary, a triple premiership winner and fellow Clive Churchill Medallist, will hopefully finally debut at five-eighth.

Nathan Cleary has been the best halfback in the NRL this season by far. During my career, we struggled to pick a six and seven; we even had guys like Mark Gasnier and Greg Bird playing out of position.

This is the Blues’ era, under Brad Fittler. Hopefully they can make a real run of it – three series wins in a row this year, then beyond.

Here is the NSW team I would pick for the upcoming series – including two debutants.

Luke Keary, yet to debut for the Blues, in NSW gear after his squad call-up in 2018. (AAP )

1. James Tedesco

He’s the best player in the world. No one could argue with that.

2. Nick Cotric

He was in Freddy’s game one side last year, making his debut before missing the rest of the series injured.

Cotric has had a good season for Canberra and on form, I’ve got him just in front of Blake Ferguson. The question is whether Freddy wants to stick with what he knows; Fergo definitely didn’t let him down when picked to replace Cotric last series.

I must say, if Brett Morris hadn’t announced his retirement from rep footy back in 2017, I’d still have him as the first winger picked. If Brett made himself available, he’d be straight back in here at right wing.

3. Tom Trbojevic

I think he’s earned the right to be picked, though I do think it’s a big risk after his injury problems.

It goes to show that these sides aren’t always picked on form, given that Turbo hasn’t played much footy this season. It’s more about the coach being comfortable with who’s out there, what they can do and what they’ve produced before.

There’s no ifs or buts as to what Turbo can produce but there’s a big if as to whether his body will hold up. As much as I think he’s a fantastic player, as much as everyone loves him and he’s one of the good guys of rugby league, there’s a serious question mark here with him at right centre.

Tom and Jake Trbojevic with the State of Origin shield last year. (Getty)

4. Jack Wighton

He picks himself, having been there before and performed. He plays at five-eighth for Canberra but Keary deserve the NSW No.6 jersey and Wighton was outstanding for the Blues at left centre last year.

5. Josh Addo-Carr

The Foxx’s strong form has continued, he’s a try-scoring machine.

For a guy who doesn’t look overly big, his work coming out of trouble from his own end is fantastic. He rarely gets dominated and he’ll definitely keep his left wing spot.

Blake Ferguson and Josh Addo-Carr celebrates NSW’s series-winning Origin III victory last year. (Getty)

6. Luke Keary

Fingers crossed he can get through the rest of this season and finally make his Origin debut.

He’s been right there the past couple of years and unfortunately, injuries have robbed him of the position. It’s purely been bad luck that’s kept him out of the side.

Keary has already done so much in the game but Origin jerseys are an important thing for a player.

We play the game to win premierships, first and foremost, winning the ultimate prize alongside teammates with whom you spend more time than your own family. But individual accolades like rep jerseys are also special; winning at that elite level even more so.

To not yet have that Origin jersey, that representative recognition to sit alongside his premierships and Clive Churchill Medal, is something that’s been hanging over Keary’s head through no fault of his own. Let’s all hope this is his year.

7. Nathan Cleary

He picks himself – he’s been clearly the best No.7 in the competition.

Mitchell Pearce is technically the incumbent but if Cleary wasn’t injured for last year’s series decider, he would have been in the side.

Pearcey got that opportunity and did what he needed to do, helping NSW win the series, which was one of the final boxes he needed to tick in his career. The upside for NSW is that if Cleary is injured, there’s now confidence in what Pearcey can do at Origin level.

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary during a State of Origin game. (Getty)

8. Daniel Saifiti

The front-row is tough. I straight away think of David Klemmer, who I’ve often thought is the best prop in the world, but he was initially left out for last year’s decider.

I’m putting his Knights teammate Saifiti in ahead of him. Having debuted for NSW last season, he’s been in great form all year and scored a couple of tries on Sunday against the Dragons.

9. Damien Cook

There’s been some noise about his position but he’ll be picked. He’s done an outstanding job at this level in the past and combines well with Tedesco.

10. Junior Paulo

Paul Vaughan was named as a starting front-rower for all three games last year but I can’t go with him.

The senior players at the Dragons have really let them down this season. I think they’ve been ordinary.

Paulo’s form has been good for the Eels and he’s the type of passing, offloading prop we’ve rarely had available for NSW. With Saifiti in one front-row spot, I’d then have Paulo as a debutant, just ahead of Klemmer.

Eels prop Junior Paulo pops an offload against the Cowboys. (Getty)

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

If he’s fit and healthy, he’s undoubtedly the captain and left-edge back-rower.

There’s been conflicting reports from his recent HIA but the Roosters look after their players well. If he’s OK after that concussion, he again leads this team.

12. Josh Jackson

I’m putting the Bulldogs captain at right-edge back-row.

Once again, a Dragons player is making way in Tyson Frizell. Nothing against Vaughan or Frizell personally, but I can’t make a case for any Dragons player to be there.

Canterbury have had another tough season but Jackson puts his heart and soul in for his team every week. He mainly plays in the middle now but has played right edge before.

13. Jake Trbojevic

Another bloke who picks himself. He’s one of the best players in the game.

Josh Jackson (R) during the 2015 State of Origin series. (Sydney Morning Herald)

14. Cameron Murray

His form hasn’t been as consistent as last year but he’s in a decent side at the Rabbitohs and going OK.

I can’t go past him, I don’t think he’ll be left out.

15. Payne Haas

In a Brisbane side that’s been shocking all season, Haas has had a genuine crack every week. He’ll be keen to build on his one game last year and I can’t go past him.

16. Dale Finucane

He’s a hard man to leave out and I don’t think he will be. He’s a heart-and-soul player who always gives it everything and he did a good job in last year’s series.

17. Wade Graham

Wade has been there and performed before for NSW. While it hasn’t been his best season, he covers the halves, the edge forwards and even the centres, given there needs to be a contingency plan with concerns over Tommy Turbo’s fitness.

Payne Haas made his NSW State of Origin debut last season. (Getty)

The bench was difficult to pick and it speaks to NSW’s current strength, the players who I’ve left out.

Angus Crichton has been really good for the Roosters this year. He’s been there before in Origin and has utility value.

He can play on either edge and you could probably put him in the centres if something happens injury-wise; which again, considering the doubt over Turbo, might put him in serious consideration. He deserves to be a very strong chance, given his form.

Isaah Yeo has been awesome all year for Penrith and must be pushing for a spot as a ball-playing middle. Kotoni Staggs has done well at centre in a bad Broncos team and should get a squad position.

Ryan Papenhuyzen has been touted as a good chance to play off the bench. You could even put him on at lock for a while; he looks tough enough to hold up defensively in the middle and could create havoc running the ball.

Tyson Frizell and Paul Vaughan should not be picked for NSW due to the Dragons’ poor form, Paul Gallen says. (Getty)

I’ve left out the likes of Klemmer, Vaughan, Frizell and Ferguson from last year’s side but you’d think most of those guys would make the 27-man squad and still be in the mix.

Freddy has plenty of strong options and I’m confident we’ll see another NSW series win.

MY NSW STATE OF ORIGIN TEAM: 1. James Tedesco (Roosters) 2. Nick Cotric (Raiders) 3. Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles) 4. Jack Wighton (Raiders) 5. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm) 6. Luke Keary (Roosters) 7. Nathan Cleary (Panthers) 8. Daniel Saifiti (Knights) 9. Damien Cook (Rabbitohs) 10. Junior Paulo (Eels) 11. Boyd Cordner (Roosters, captain) 12. Josh Jackson (Bulldogs) 13. Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles) Bench: 14. Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs) 15. Payne Haas (Broncos) 16. Dale Finucane (Storm) 17. Wade Graham (Sharks).