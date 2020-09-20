NRL news | Canberra Raiders, Ricky Stuart have major problem before finals

Canberra has a major problem that Ricky Stuart needs to address before the finals in two weeks.

The Raiders have developed the habit of being notoriously slow starters, remarkably conceding the first try in their last eight straight games.

They have done well to fight back to win six of those eight games – but many were against teams that won’t make the finals, like the Warriors yesterday.

With nothing to play for, the Warriors came out and out-enthused the Raiders early on, before running out of puff.

But Stuart knows his team won’t be able to give the likes of Melbourne, the Roosters and Panthers a head start and will demand the players start this weekend’s final regular season game against the Sharks with their heads screwed on right.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. (Sydney Morning Herald)

TIGER’S HISTORIC BID STAGGERING TO FINISH LINE

No Wests Tigers player has ever topped the NRL try-scoring charts – and David Nofoaluma’s hopes of ending that drought have taken a massive hit in his team’s late season slump.

Nofoaluma held a big lead over the field for most of the season but with the Tigers losing seven of their last games, he now holds a slender one try advantage over the Cowboys’ Kyle Feldt.

Enjoying his best season, Nofoaluma has 17 tries from 19 games, with Feldt on 16 and Stephen Crichton (Penrith), Josh Addo-Carr (Storm), Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs) and Sione Katoa (Sharks) also in the frame on 15.

Nofoaluma failed to get on the scoreboard in the heavy loss to the Storm on Saturday, but still pushed his claims for a NSW jumper with a solid performance.

It all comes down to the final round next weekend, with Nofoaluma’s Tigers meeting the Eels and Feldt’s Cowboys playing the tackle-shy Broncos.

The man who finishes on top will win the Ken Irvine Medal, named in honour of the greatest try-scorer Australian league has known.

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma is tackled during his side’s loss to the Storm. (Getty)

COOPER TO MATCH HIS GREAT PARTNER JT

There was plenty of emotion when Gavin Cooper played his final home game for the Cowboys against the Panthers on Friday night.

Cooper, who shed tears more than once at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, has been a great servant for the club over many years and will be best remembered for his slick partnership with future Immortal Johnathan Thurston.

And in a remarkable coincidence, assuming he plays the final round game against the Broncos on Thursday night, Cooper will finish with 323 career games – the exact same number as the man known as ‘JT’.

Cowboys legend Gavin Cooper farewells fans in Townsville. (Getty)

GOLD COAST A GOOD BET FOR NEXT SEASON

If you are a bit of a punter, get on the Titans to make the finals in 2021.

Justin Holbrook has done a fine job in his maiden season as an NRL coach, with the Titans shooting for a club record fifth straight win against the Knights in the final round next weekend.

The Titans smashed a dismal Manly 42-24 on Saturday and played some sparkling football to blow the Sea Eagles off the park.

Holbrook has inherited an average roster but has given young players a go and got rid of some of his dead wood for next season.

Add three very handy forwards to the mix in Herman Ese’ese (Knights), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Storm) and David Fifita (Broncos) and the Titans have the ingredients of a top class outfit in 2021.