NRL finalises brutal job cuts to save $50 million

The NRL has announced that 25 per cent of staff will be cut as the game looks to save $50 million each year due to the financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff were advised today of the changes by NRL CEO Andrew Abdo in a business-wide meeting.

The changes have been made in response to the reported $130 million loss in revenue this year, due to the pandemic.

The changes will force the NRL into a shake-up impacting these seven teams:

Competitions

Partnerships

Fan Experience

Finance, Technology & Operations

Risk, Integrity & Performance

Brand, Media & Communications

Participation & Community

NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Prior to today’s announcement, the NRL’s executive team was the first of the major cuts with the team reducing from 11 to eight.

Abdo said the changes would allow the game’s strategy to again focus on growth.

“Our business, like so many others, has been hit by a hurricane called COVID which caused substantial damage. Our strategy moving forward is to stabilise, renovate and grow,” he said.

“In order to stabilise, we must secure revenues and reduce our expenses to ensure a strong foundation. Then we will renovate by considering ways to make our products more entertaining and dynamic for our fans.

“Finally, we will develop bold plans for growth, looking at new products, new markets and how we can grow the game internationally.

“Our game is part of the sports entertainment industry and we are aiming to transform faster than others to remain competitive in a dynamic market.

“We will lose some very good people during this process. Talented people with a genuine love and passion for our game who have all contributed in some way.

“This is a painful but necessary process to ensure we survive. I have genuine empathy for all employees affected and we will listen to their feedback. Our game must remain strong for future generations.

“We all want to leave the game in a stronger position than we first joined the sport.”