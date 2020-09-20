No NFL players, coaches tested positive for COVID after Week 1

The NFL had extremely low rates of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the offseason, but many were concerned about how travel would affect that once games began. Through one week, the travel appears to have had no effect at all.

Zero players or coaches tested positive for the coronavirus between Week 1 and Week 2, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The same was true leading up to Week 1, which is why no player had to sit out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The NFL was criticized for not postponing the season, but the decision has paid off thus far. There was one coronavirus-related scare leading up to the season, but fortunately that was the result of a series of false positive results. Hopefully the trend continues.