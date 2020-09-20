Nick Bosa carted off with apparent knee injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off early in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with what appeared to be a knee injury.
Bosa looked like he got rolled up on while making a tackle earlier in the first half. He immediately clutched his left knee in pain.
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, won the Rookie of the Year following a season in which he had sacks, 47 tackles and a forced fumble. He’s one of the most important pieces of the 49ers defense and would be extremely difficult to replace. Hopefully the injury is not as serious as it looked.