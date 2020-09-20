NFL Week 2: Picks and preview

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us, and Week 1 yielded both surprising results, and some outcomes that reinforced previously held beliefs. The Chiefs strafed the Texans despite not playing close to their best, while the Jaguars shocked just about everyone by upsetting the Colts. Washington battered Carson Wentz and rallied from 17 points down to stun the Eagles, and the Lions remained the Lions, in particularly cruel fashion. Year two of Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur’s partnership got off to a roaring start, while game one of Tom Brady and Bruce Arians’ union did not. For some teams, the second game is already a pivotal one, so let’s take a look at this week’s matchups.

Weekly point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 7-8-1 Season: 7-8-1