NFL to look into MetLife Stadium after 49ers injuries

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was not a happy camper after his team was blown out by an injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers team Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Despite their 31-13 win, the defending NFC champions were not happy, either. Multiple star 49ers players went down with serious lower-body injuries. It’s in this that players on the 49ers blamed the turf at MetLife Stadium in Jersey. The NFL might now take some action on this.

NFL to look into field conditions at MetLife Stadium

“Per a league source, the NFL’s field operations department will take a closer look at the situation based on the concerns raised by the 49ers,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted.

This is important in that San Francisco is slated to take on the New York Giants on the same field next Sunday. It also comes after some of the team’s best players suffered serious injuries.

Nick Bosa reportedly has torn ACL

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted after Sunday’s game that Bosa likely tore his ACL in the first half. As you can see here, Bosa got tangled up with both the turf and a Jets opponent on the play that caused the injury. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is among the best players at his position and remains an important cog in San Francisco. If he’s lost for the season, it’s going to hurt the defending NFC champions.

Despite suffering the injury in the first quarter, Garoppolo played through to halftime. Unfortunately, he was not able to return. Shanahan provided an update after the game, noting that the Super Bowl quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Nick Mullens will get the start against the Giants next week. For Garoppolo, this is some terrible news after he missed all but three games of the 2018 season to a torn ACL. He could miss up to six weeks this time around.

Other 49ers injuries at MetLife Stadium

Former No. 3 overall pick, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, is also feared to have a torn ACL after he went out in the first half. With Dee Ford still sidelined, this impacts San Francisco’s depth in the front seven.

After a long touchdown last week and an 80-yard scamper to open the scoring on Sunday, stud running back Raheem Mostert pulled up lame. It’s being reported that Mostert has a mild sprain of the MCL.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle missed Sunday’s game with a knee sprain. It was expected that he would return next week against the Giants. Given the issues with the turf at MetLife Stadium, that might no longer be the case.

Regardless of the narratives, something did indeed happen at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon. You don’t see a rash of injuries at this ilk without something being wrong.

At the very least, the NFL is looking into it.