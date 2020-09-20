NFL Star James White Loses Father in Car Crash as His Mom Is in Critical Condition

Instagram

Because of the heartbreaking news, the 28-year-old running back decides not to take part in his team New England Patriots’ game against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL star James White was hit with bad news hours before his team, New England Patriots, was scheduled to take the field against Seattle Seahawks. His parents were involved in a car crash on early Sunday, September 20, and to make things worse than it already was, his dad, Tyrone, did not survive the incident.

Andy Slater, an on-air personality for Fox Sports 640 South Florida radio, was the first to report, before Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement. “I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace,” he said. “Thank you for your service Capt. White.”

James’ mom Lisa, in the meantime, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Alfredo said in his statement, “Please continue to keep his wife Lisa in your thoughts and prayers as well. She remains hospitalized as a result of the crash.”

Following the news, James has been confirmed to be in active for the Patriots vs. Seahawks game.

Meanwhile, tributes have since poured in on social media as a lot of people sent condolences for James and his family. “Sending my thoughts and prayers to James White and his family! What a tough loss to lose a loved one!” one wrote. “Praying for the James White & his family. life is so fragile. hug your loved ones anytime you can,” one other commented on the news, as someone else said, “Prayers for James White. This is so sad I could never fathom what he’s going through.”

His teammates also sent him support during the game. Running to the camera, Devin McCourty threw up the numbers 2 and 8 and yelled, “Two-eight we love you bro.”