New dinosaur species 125 million-years-old found in China volcano

Scientists believe they were trapped by a volcanic eruption while resting at the bottom of their burrows.

The new species was named Changmiania liaoningensis, according to the news release.

Changmian means “eternal sleep” in Chinese.

Scientists deduce that the ornithopod lived during the Cretaceous period and that it was a small herbivore that could run very fast, based on the length of its tail and its leg composition. It was about 1.2 metres long.

“However, certain characteristics of the skeleton suggest that Changmiania could dig burrows, much like rabbits do today,” Dr Godefroit said.