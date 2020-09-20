NetNewsWire 5.1 for Mac brings Feedly syncing, Reader View, and more

NetNewsWire has gone through many owners in its history, but it’s back in the rightful hands of Brent Simmons, and it’s seeing rapid development on macOS and iOS thanks to a team of open source supporters. NetNewsWire 5.1 for Mac is now available with many requested features.
Version 5.1 brings it in parity with the iOS version, and it’s now my RSS reader of choice on the Mac. I’ve been using the app off and on since 2007. The most important addition for me is adding Feedly support. I can now use it with Feedly to keep my read items and subscriptions in sync to all my devices.
Other additions/changes include the addition of a Reader view, multiple windows, various sorting options on the view screen, changing the preferred browser to open articles in, and swipe actions for the timeline.
Complete List of new features in NetNewsWire 5.1 for Mac
Feedly Syncing
Reader view
Notifications (configure per feed in the Info window)
Multiple windows – File > New Window
View > Hide Read Feeds
View > Hide Read Articles (also a filter button above timeline for this)
Clean Up command (to immediately hide read articles when hide-read-articles is on)
Feeds view: remember expansion state between runs
Timeline: more compact rows (source and date on same line)
Timeline: sort menu on top
Timeline: swipe actions
Article view: shift-space scrolls backwards
Articles with non-ASCII URLs can now open in browser
Adding feeds with non-ASCII URLs now works
AppleScript: article now has a feed property
Hold down shift to temporarily toggle open-in-browser in background preference
Article > Mark Above as Read, Mark Below as Read
Preferences: Choose preferred browser (for viewing web pages)
Inspector: window title now matches name of thing being inspected
NetNewsWire 5.1 can be downloaded for free on the NetNewsWire website.
